Image copyright Family photo Image caption South Wales Police officers have been investigating Mr Andrews' death since his body was discovered

A murder investigation has been launched into the death of a man whose body was found on a river bank.

Richard Andrews from Melyn, Neath, was last seen alive in September 2017.

The 49-year-old's body was found on the banks of the River Neath on 29 September 2018.

Police "thoroughly investigated" Mr Andrews' disappearance and now suspect he was murdered with drugs involved, said Detective Chief Inspector Darren George.

Officers believe people in Neath and Briton Ferry may have "significant information".

'Vulnerable individual'

"Richard was a well-known character in the Neath area, where some people may have known him by his nickname 'Monkey'," Det Ch Insp George added.

"Richard was a vulnerable individual and I believe he may have been taken advantage of.

"At the time of his disappearance it is believed he was involved with individuals from the Liverpool area, who were dealing drugs in and around the Neath and Briton Ferry areas."

Mr Andrews' family also made an appeal for information.

His niece Kathryn said: "I am not saying he was perfect, I am not going to pretend he was but he wasn't cruel.

"He would do anything for people, you could knock on his door and he would go to the shop in the pouring rain for you.

"He wouldn't think twice about helping people."