Image copyright Denbighshire council Image caption Peter Duffy, left, used foul language against Paul Penlington

A councillor who hurled foul-mouthed abuse at fellow members has been suspended for four months.

Peter Duffy made comments towards Paul Penlington and others present at meetings in November 2016 and May 2017.

Denbighshire council's standards committee upheld two complaints against the independent town councillor for Prestatyn, who denied the allegations.

Afterwards, Mr Duffy said "I am not there to win friends but to encourage efficiency."

A council spokesperson confirmed details of the suspension, which will come into force after a 21-day period in which Mr Duffy can lodge an appeal.

'Not acceptable'

Mr Pellington complained to the Public Services Ombudsman for Wales, Nick Bennett, who investigated and referred his findings to the council's standards committee.

It found Mr Duffy had "failed to show respect and consideration" and had brought "the town council into disrepute".

At the hearing on Wednesday and Thursday at County Hall in Ruthin, members were told the first incident happened at a meeting called by Mr Penlington to discuss anti-social behaviour in Prestatyn.

Among those present were police officers and representatives of the high school and youth club.

According to witnesses, Mr Duffy used foul language toward Mr Penlington and others at the meeting, and again at a meeting six months later.

Mr Penlington said: "Councillors do not always agree but none of us should accept arm-waving bluster or being sworn at and shouted at as part of our work."

Mr Duffy has said he does not intend to appeal against the decision.