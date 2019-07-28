Injured man, 75, airlifted from Snowdonia

Image copyright Geograph/ Peter S Image caption The man slipped on his descent from Tryfan

A 75-year-old man training for a trip to the Alps had to be airlifted from Snowdonia after "gashing his leg to the bone".

He was rescued from 3,000ft after slipping on his descent from the summit of Tryfan, Ogwen Valley Mountain Rescue team said.

A coastguard helicopter assisted him when he reached below cloud level, where he had insisted on walking to.

He was given pain relief for his injury and flown to hospital.