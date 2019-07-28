Image copyright Met Office Image caption Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham are all covered by the weather warning

Forecasters have extended a warning of heavy rain in north Wales later.

The yellow warning issued by the Met Office is in place for Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham until midnight on Sunday.

As much as 30mm of rain could fall within three hours, causing disruption and possible flooding.

The Met Office said there was a chance of difficult driving conditions and road closures, while train and bus services could be delayed.

A thunderstorm warning has also been issued for the whole of Wales on Tuesday.

It follows a record-breaking heatwave in the UK earlier this week, with temperatures reaching 38.1C (100.6F) in Cambridge, but just 30C in Wales.