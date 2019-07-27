Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The show was held in Llanelwedd, Powys, between 22 and 25 July

A 76-year-old man was assaulted at the Royal Welsh Show, the event's organisers have said.

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) said on Facebook it was helping police investigating the attack.

RWAS said the man had been treated in its medical centre at the show before he was taken to hospital.

Organisers have given Dyfed-Powys Police access to CCTV footage and urged witnesses to contact police. The force has been asked to comment.

The show, which celebrated its 100th anniversary this year, was held in Llanelwedd, Powys, between 22 and 25 July.