Image copyright AAIB Image caption Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it had sent a team to the scene

A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a glider crashed in Monmouthshire on Saturday afternoon.

The fire service said the glider flipped over on take off at South Wales Gliding Club in Gwernesney, near Usk.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said it had sent a team to the scene of the crash at Lower Raglan Road.

Police said they were called at about 12:45 BST. The man suffered serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, Gwent Police added.

The man was taken to Morriston Hospital, in Swansea. Fire crews from Usk, New Inn and Ebbw Vale attended.