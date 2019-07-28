Hundreds at illegal wind farm rave in Hirwaun
- 28 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
About 500 people are at a rave at a wind farm, police have said.
Complaints over noise prompted officers to visit Mynydd Bwlfa in Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taff, early on Sunday.
Those who are fit to do so have been ordered to leave the site and police will remain for those still under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
South Wales Police warned anyone thinking about attending not to turn up and said they were talking to the landowner to minimise disruption.