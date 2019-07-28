Image caption Police warned people not to turn up to the rave at the wind farm

About 500 people are at a rave at a wind farm, police have said.

Complaints over noise prompted officers to visit Mynydd Bwlfa in Hirwaun, Rhondda Cynon Taff, early on Sunday.

Those who are fit to do so have been ordered to leave the site and police will remain for those still under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

South Wales Police warned anyone thinking about attending not to turn up and said they were talking to the landowner to minimise disruption.