A man has been arrested following a "domestic disturbance" which led to neighbours being evacuated.

Armed officers were deployed to Trinity Street in Gorseinon, Swansea, on Saturday afternoon.

South Wales Police said neighbours were likely to have heard "loud noises" as they entered the property, but no firearms were discharged.

Several neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution while a search of the home was carried out.

A cordon remains in place while officers carry out a full search of the property.