A499 Gwynedd car crash leaves three in hospital

  • 27 July 2019
Three people have been taken to hospital after a crash involving three cars in Gwynedd.

The accident happened at about 09:15 BST on the A499 at Llanaelhaearn.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said one woman involved in the crash had to be rescued from her car by firefighters.

The road remained closed in both directions.

