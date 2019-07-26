Image copyright Family handout Image caption Eddie Gerrard, 74, will be "sadly missed"

A man who died in a city centre crash has been named as 74-year-old Eddie Gerrard.

The crash happened on Cathedral Road in Pontcanna, Cardiff, at about 17:45 BST close to the Esso garage.

Mr Gerrard was pronounced dead at the scene. South Wales Police said his car collided with a number of other vehicles.

His family said: "Eddie was a loving husband to wife Anna, doting father to Sean and wife Sarah."

They said he will be "sadly missed by three beautiful grandchildren - Sophie, Emma and Shannon, who knew him as Teddy".

"He will be deeply missed by wider family, friends and colleagues who knew him. Rest in peace."

The road was closed in both directions for about four hours between the junctions with Sophia Close and Cowbridge Road East, while investigations were carried out.

The force thanked people "for their patience and understanding" and said they want to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.