Image copyright Wrexham AFC Image caption Bernard Evans scored 56 goals for Wrexham FC

Two former Wrexham footballers have died within a day of each other, the club has announced.

Bernard Evans and Bobby Park made more than 250 appearances for the club between them in the 1950s, 60s and 70s.

Evans, who scored just 27 seconds into his debut as a 17-year-old, died at the age of 82.

The club said wing half Bobby Park died the day before Mr Evans, on 23 July, aged 72.

Both players made a "significant" contribution to the club's history, Wrexham said in a statement.

Image copyright Wrexham AFC Image caption Bobby Park joined Wrexham from Aston Villa in 1969

Evans, who was born in Chester, scored 56 goals in 126 appearances having joined as an amateur in 1954.

He went on to play for Queens Park Rangers and Tranmere Rovers and later had spells with non-league Guildford City, Rhyl and Caernarfon Town before finally ending his football career through injury.

Park, from Edinburgh, made 125 appearances for Wrexham AFC and also played for Aston Villa, Peterborough United and Hartlepool United.

The club statement said: "Bernard and Bobby will be fondly remembered by those supporters who watched them play in the Wrexham shirt, as they both contributed significantly to the history of our club.

"They will live on through their achievements."