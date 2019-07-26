Overturned A48 lorry causes congestion in Newport
- 26 July 2019
A lorry has overturned on an M4 slip road causing serious congestion which is affecting part of Newport.
Police have advised motorists to avoid roads around Duffryn after the vehicle crashed on the A48 Tredegar Park roundabout, near junction 28 of the M4.
Slip roads have been closed and there is queuing traffic as police recover the lorry.
The incident is affecting traffic in both directions - westbound and eastbound - on the M4 and A48.