The alcohol-free zone at the Principality Stadium is here to stay, the Welsh Rugby Union has confirmed.

It polled hundreds of thousands of fans and decided to make an "enhanced and upgraded" zone a permanent fixture at all WRU-owned events at the stadium.

That begins with Wales' clash with the Barbarians in November and includes the 2020 Six Nations title defence.

Existing debenture holders will be offered the chance to relocate to the new 4,200 capacity area.

The idea was first introduced in November 2018 for the clash with Australia.

Rugby fan Simon Green from Bridgend said he thought it was a good idea.

"It stops people being rowdy or aggressive during games and getting up and down the whole time so I welcome it 100%," he said.

"It will make games more friendly, especially if you take families.

"I will say, it baffles me when people spend £100 plus each on tickets and spend the whole time going back and forth to the bar.

"Then many become aggressive, especially if their team loses."

The WRU's Martyn Phillips said the trial had proved there was a demand - and the current 4,200 seats met that demand.

"We are determined to listen to our customers and examine all available options to continue to improve our customer experience," he said.

"A key takeaway lesson from the process has been that we must continue to listen in this way and continue to be responsive to a changing audience in changing times, in order to continue to provide the very best experience possible to all visitors."

He added the WRU would also be improving its choices of food and non-alcoholic drinks and installing new concourse outlets over the next few months.