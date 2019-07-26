Image copyright Met Office Image caption The warning for Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham is in place from Saturday morning until Sunday afternoon

Forecasters have warned heavy rain in north Wales could cause disruption over the weekend.

The yellow warning has been issued by the Met Office for Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham.

It said there was a chance of difficult driving conditions and road closures, and train and bus services could be delayed.

Homes and businesses could also flood, causing damage to some buildings, the forecasters added.

The warning is in place from 09:00 BST on Saturday until 15:00 on Sunday.

It follows a record-breaking heat wave in the UK this week, with temperatures reaching 38.1C (100.6F) in Cambridge, but just 30C in Wales.