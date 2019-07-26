Image copyright EPA Image caption Christopher Kapessa's body was found in a river on 1 July

The death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found in a river this month will now be handled by a major crime investigation team.

Christopher Kapessa's body was found in a the River Cynon in Fernhill, Mountain Ash, on 1 July.

South Wales Police said a teenage boy had voluntarily gone to a police station to assist with enquiries.

The investigation into Christopher's death had been "challenging", according Ch Supt Dorian Lloyd.

He added that, following a consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, "it is appropriate now for the investigation to be taken forward by the Major Crime Investigation Team".

A GoFundMe page had raised more than £9,300 to help provide financial backing for the boy's family by Friday morning.