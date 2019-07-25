Three arrests as cannabis factory found in Clyro
- 25 July 2019
Three men have been arrested after police uncovered a "large-scale" cannabis factory in Powys.
Two men from Birmingham, aged 45 and 39, and a 36-year-old from Wolverhampton were held on suspicion of producing the class B drug.
A warrant was carried out at a house in Clyro on Wednesday and Dyfed-Powys Police seized cannabis with a street value of £1m.
Sgt Ciaran Ryan described it as a "significant result".
"A large amount of cannabis has been prevented from being sold on our streets," he said.