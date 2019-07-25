Wales

Three arrests as cannabis factory found in Clyro

  • 25 July 2019
Cannabis seized Image copyright Dyfed-Powys Police
Image caption Cannabis with a street value of £1m was seized from a house in Powys

Three men have been arrested after police uncovered a "large-scale" cannabis factory in Powys.

Two men from Birmingham, aged 45 and 39, and a 36-year-old from Wolverhampton were held on suspicion of producing the class B drug.

A warrant was carried out at a house in Clyro on Wednesday and Dyfed-Powys Police seized cannabis with a street value of £1m.

Sgt Ciaran Ryan described it as a "significant result".

"A large amount of cannabis has been prevented from being sold on our streets," he said.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites