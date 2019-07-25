Image copyright Infected Blood Inquiry Image caption Paul Summers died in 2008 after his hepatitis C infection caused liver cancer

The father of a haemophiliac, who was not told he had been infected with HIV and hepatitis C, said his son was given blood from the same batch as a patient who died of Aids.

Paul Summers, from Llantwit Major, in the Vale of Glamorgan, died in 2008.

His father Tony was shown a letter, showing he received the same batch as a patient, whose name was redacted.

The public inquiry into the UK-wide blood contamination scandal is hearing evidence in Cardiff.

Mr Summers, 83, said it was "quite clear" that the redacted name in the letter - contained in Paul's medical records - was that of a 23-year-old man from Cardiff who was the first UK haemophiliac to die of Aids in 1983.

That unnamed Cardiff patient, given Factor VIII blood products, and a Bristol man were among the first 20 Aids cases reported in the UK that summer.

Paul died after his hepatitis C infection caused liver cancer, in December 2008, aged 44.

Image copyright Infected Blood Inquiry Image caption A letter from Prof Bloom to Paul's GP in 1985, which shows that he was HIV positive - HTLVIII - but it was not shared with Paul

Documents from Paul's records - only obtained by the family last year - revealed that haematologist Prof Arthur Bloom communicated Paul's positive test for HIV to his GP in 1985 - but Paul wasn't told.

Paul only found out he had HIV in 1986 when his new doctor at Derriford hospital in Plymouth - where he had moved to, to study architecture - asked him how he was handling it.

The doctor then wrote to Prof Bloom - based at the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff - to say Paul had been "apparently unaware" he had the virus and asked if this could be correct.

But Prof Bloom responded to say he had been "counselled extensively" and had been advised "in some detail" about sexual practices.

Mr Summers said Paul recalled there had been a brief discussion about sexual practices but he had no idea why and that it was untrue of Prof Bloom - who died in 1992 - to suggest Paul knew.

"No-one had told him he had HIV and it had not occurred to him that this is what they were talking about."

Mr Summers said when he met him in Plymouth to discuss the diagnosis, Paul was "visibly shaken" but wanted to get on with his course and become an architect. "He was quite a strong character, he simply got on with it."

Image copyright Infected Blood Inquiry Image caption Paul's father Tony and wife Monica giving evidence

Paul met his future wife Monica, an American exchange student, when he started his course in Plymouth. They kept in touch by phone and letter, but he told her of his HIV diagnosis on a trip to the United States in the summer of 1988.

They married a year later and set up home in the UK, with Paul, having earned a first class degree, working as an architect in Bristol and then Cardiff.

Monica flew over from America, where she now lives, to give evidence to the inquiry.

"I always say that the HIV and haemophilia was certainly a part of our life but that wasn't our life," she said.

"We had to live with these but sometimes we had moments of reprieve."

Monica also shared her experiences of the liver transplant Paul went through in 2008 after the hepatitis C virus caused him to develop liver cirrhosis.

She said the day of the transplant was "going to be the day we got out life back".

But Paul died a week later.

Finishing evidence, Tony Summers said: "I think we've reached the end of the beginning and I think this is the beginning of the end, and more than anything else I want to live long enough to see it."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Paul and Monica on their wedding day in November 1989

Image copyright Infected Blood Inquiry Image caption Paul and Monica Summers with their daughter, who was five when he died

Monica ended her evidence by reading out statements from several of Paul's friends, colleagues and clients, as well as their adopted daughter.

Their daughter's statement said: "The realisation that there are still years ahead until we have the answers we need are daunting to say the least."

Sir Brian Langstaff, the chairman of the inquiry, told Monica she "painted not only a compelling picture but a much more vivid picture of what Paul was like than could ever be represented in words".

At least 300 people in Wales are known to have been infected, but this does not include others who have died or may not have known they were infected.