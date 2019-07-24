Image copyright Family photo Image caption Gerald Corrigan died three weeks after being shot outside his Anglesey home

Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was shot with a crossbow in Anglesey.

Gerald Corrigan died three weeks after he was injured outside his home in Holyhead in May.

Darren Jones, 41, and Martin Roberts, 34, are charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

They are set to appear before Llandudno Magistrates' Court. Gavin Jones, 36, of Bryngwran, appeared in court charged with the same offence on Tuesday.

Terence Michael Whall, 38, from Bryngwran, has been charged with murdering Mr Corrigan.