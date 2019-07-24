Image copyright Smith family Image caption Colin Smith died at the age of seven after being infected with HIV/Aids

The parents of a young Aids victim have spoken about the abuse the family faced, at a public inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal.

Colin Smith, a haemophiliac, died at the age of seven in 1990 after being given infected blood products.

Parents Colin and Janet were told in the hospital corridor he had been infected with HIV, when he was two.

They later suffered a lot of abuse, including graffiti being written on the side of their house.

Their consultant, the late Prof Arthur Bloom, heard they were upset after they were given the news about their youngest son and saw them in a private room.

"But the damage had been done," said Mrs Smith. "He told us in the corridor."

Mr Smith, from Newport, added: "He says 'HIV, he's one of the unlucky few' - we assumed there were one of two cases but as it turns out, there's thousands."

Mrs Smith said the Aids awareness TV advertising campaign at the time also had a "devastating" impact and then news got out locally.

"We started getting 'Aids - dead' written on the house, not little letters, 6ft-high letters on the side of the house, crosses on the door, car vandalised.

"People going across the street from us, threatening to take their children out of school if Colin went there, it was devastating."

Mr Smith said there were constant phone calls "day and night". He lost his job after the diagnosis because his boss was scared he'd lose customers. He was seen as "unemployable", while their children - Colin was the youngest of four - were known as the "Aids kids" at school and had abuse themselves.

Mrs Smith said Colin's friends at school were "beautiful" and the teachers were supportive but parents were a problem.

Hearings are being held in Cardiff this week as part of an investigation into the UK-wide contaminated blood scandal.

At least 300 victims from Wales were left with chronic or life-limiting conditions such as hepatitis or HIV after receiving contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 80s.

The Smiths told the inquiry: "We need justice" and they are still "angry" about events which led to his death.

They believe he was used as part of a trial of blood products without their consent.

The inquiry heard Prof Bloom, a consultant haematologist at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and one the leading experts in the UK, had written that hepatitis infection was a risk for haemophiliacs, but this had never been communicated to the Smiths.

Mrs Smith said: "We just believed the doctors. He was like a god to us, Prof Bloom."

In their statement to the inquiry they said they believed he had been deliberately targeted to test blood products.

His parents said Colin loved life, was brave and never complained but they believed he knew he was going to die.

His mother said once after a row with his brother he said 'you're going to miss me when I'm gone, you can have all my toys'.

Mrs Smith added: "We want people to make sure people know it was children taken away. It took lives, maimed people, crippled with such horrible things. We need justice. We need something done about this. It's just so wrong and I get really angry about it. We feel maybe we're getting somewhere for the first time in all these years."

Former high court judge, Sir Brian Langstaff, and his inquiry aim to get to the bottom of what went wrong.

He has already heard evidence in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.