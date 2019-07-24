Image copyright Family photo Image caption Lewis and Lilly-Mae Owen-Roberts have been missing since Tuesday evening

Police are searching for three children who have been missing overnight.

The police helicopter was out looking for Kiya Williams, 12, Lewis Owen-Roberts, nine, and eight-year-old Lilly-Mae Owen-Roberts, from Rhôs-on-Sea, Conwy county.

Police said they had been missing since Tuesday evening.

Large parts of the UK saw thunderstorms overnight and north Wales was the wettest place in the UK.

It saw 15mm of rain fall in one hour.

North Wales Police has released descriptions of each of the children and what they were wearing in a bid to find them.

Kiya is described as 5ft 3ins tall, slim with black hair and was last wearing a grey dress.

Lilly-Mae was last seen wearing a bright orange playsuit, and Lewis Owen-Roberts was wearing a white Spiderman t-shirt and khaki shorts.