A40 'Brecon Road' in Monmouthshire closed after serious crash
- 24 July 2019
A road has been closed following a serious crash in Monmouthshire.
Emergency services were called at about 02:00 BST on Wednesday after the single-vehicle crash on the A40 between Abergavenny and Glangrwyney, known locally as Brecon Road.
Gwent Police asked people to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
The force advised people who intended to use the road to travel to the Royal Welsh Show to use the A4077 or A465 Heads of the Valleys Road.