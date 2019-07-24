Image copyright PA

A house has been set on fire after being struck by lightning, as storms hit parts of Wales overnight.

The roof of the house in Bowling Green, near Wrexham, was well alight when firefighters arrived at about 01:25 BST on Wednesday.

There were no injuries, North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

In Newbridge, Caerphilly county, firefighters responded at about 03:00 to rescue a taxi driver who was stuck in 18 inches of rain water.

Thunderstorms moved into southern and western areas late on Tuesday evening, with the Met Office issuing a yellow severe weather warning for most of England, Wales and Scotland until 09:00 on Wednesday.

The Met Office said there was a "small chance" of damage to property from lightning strikes, hail or strong winds and driving conditions could be affected by spray and standing water.

It comes after Wales saw its hottest day of the year on Tuesday, with temperatures hitting 31C.