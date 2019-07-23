Tuk-tuk taxi firm gets go-ahead in Cardiff

Image copyright Dave Etheridge-Barnes | Getty Images Image caption Another firm began operating tuk-tuks in Brighton more than a decade ago

A tuk-tuk private hire firm has been given the go ahead to operate in Cardiff.

Customers will be able to use a ride-hailing app to book the electric vehicles, also known as rickshaws, which seat two passengers.

Cardiff councillors gave their backing to the plans at a special meeting on Tuesday.

A report said the vehicles, called Zbees, would be used for short distances in the city and Cardiff Bay.

The firm said its vehicles had zero emissions as they operated on battery power.