Image caption Wales & West Utilities said the explosion was not related to the mains gas network

The death of a 32-year-old man killed in an explosion in a garage is not being treated as suspicious, according to police.

Gwent Police said it received reports of an explosion at a garage in the Coed Camlas area of Pontypool, Torfaen, at about 11:10 BST on Monday.

The man, from the Pontypool area, was confirmed dead at the scene. The coroner has been notified.

One eyewitness described "a boom" and said the "garage was gone".

"I heard a loud noise, first it was a bang and then it was a boom, then the house sort of shook," said neighbour Pauline McKane.

"It was just ablaze, it was unbelievable. Within minutes, the garage had gone."

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Eyewitnesses said a garage door was sent flying across the street in the explosion

Another resident said the garage door at the property had been blown across the street.

Neighbour Annette Jackson said it was a quiet street with most people working when she heard the blast.

"I was at the back of the house in the garden and I heard a loud explosion and I came running out," she said.

"You could see the flames coming out of the garage - about 5ft high in the air - and lots of black smoke."

One couple, who did not want to be named, said the explosion had damaged their son's property, next door to where the garage explosion happened.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service has sent an additional engine and an aerial platform to the incident.

An official at Wales & West Utilities said they had also sent an engineer to the scene.

"The explosion was not related to the mains gas network," said Steve Williams, the gas emergency services manager for the utility firm.