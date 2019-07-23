Man and woman hit by HGV in Wrexham
- 23 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man and woman are in hospital after they were struck by a heavy goods vehicle (HGV) in Wrexham.
Emergency services were called to Regent Street at about 09:20 BST on Tuesday.
The Welsh Ambulance Services NHS Trust said the man and woman were taken to Wrexham Maelor Hospital. Their condition was unknown.
The busy main road through the town centre was closed for an hour, but it has since reopened.