A48 closed after collision in Carmarthenshire

Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption Police closed off access at Cross Hands roundabout on the A48

Part of a major road through west Wales has been closed following a collision on Tuesday morning.

The A48 is shut eastbound between Cross Hands and Pont Abraham, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

Two vehicles were involved in an accident at the Cwmgwili turning at about 08:30 BST.

Traffic in the area between Cross Hands and Hendy is being affected by the closure.