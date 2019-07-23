A48 closed after collision in Carmarthenshire
- 23 July 2019
Part of a major road through west Wales has been closed following a collision on Tuesday morning.
The A48 is shut eastbound between Cross Hands and Pont Abraham, Dyfed-Powys Police said.
Two vehicles were involved in an accident at the Cwmgwili turning at about 08:30 BST.
Traffic in the area between Cross Hands and Hendy is being affected by the closure.