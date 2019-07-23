Image copyright Jaggery/Geograph

A man charged with the murder of a 21-year-old in Cardiff city centre has appeared before magistrates.

Asim Khan, from the city's Grangetown area, died after being stabbed on St Mary Street in the early hours of Sunday.

Appearing at Cardiff Magistrates' Court, Momodoulamin Saine, 27, from Ely, spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday.