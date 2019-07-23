Anglesey crossbow death: Man, 36, to appear in court
- 23 July 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with conspiracy to pervert the course of justice after a 74-year-old was shot with a crossbow.
Gavin Jones, 36, of Bryngwran, Anglesey, is due to appear at Caernarfon Magistrates' Court later.
Gerald Corrigan was shot outside his home on the outskirts of Holyhead on Good Friday and died from his injuries on 11 May.
North Wales Police has issued a renewed appeal for information.