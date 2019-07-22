Image copyright Family picture Image caption Asim Khan's family are being supported by specially trained officers

A man has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man, who was stabbed to death in Cardiff city centre.

Momodoulamin Saine, 27, from Cardiff, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning.

Police were called to St Mary Street at about 05:00 BST on Sunday following reports of an assault.

Asim Khan was taken to University Hospital Wales, where he died from his injuries.

His family are being supported by specialist officers, South Wales Police said.