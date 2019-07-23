Image copyright PA Media

Wales could see its hottest day of the year on Tuesday, with temperatures of up to 31C (87.8F) forecast.

The Met Office said the UK would experience "another pulse of high temperatures" with east Wales seeing the hottest of the nation's weather.

Usk in Monmouthshire saw the highest temperature in Wales so far this year on 29 June - 29.9C.

Wales' highest temperature on record is 35.2C, recorded at Harwarden Bridge, Flintshire, on 2 August 1990.

The Met Office's chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: "The UK will experience another pulse of high temperatures this week, with the possibility of records being broken for not only July but also all-time records.

"The weather set-up is broadly similar to the pattern that brought high temperatures to much of continental Europe at the end of June.

"As well as high temperatures during the day, overnight temperatures will also be notably warm and could also break records."