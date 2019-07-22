Wales

Pontypool explosion: 'Significant damage' after garage blast

  • 22 July 2019
Image caption Police have cordoned off part of Coed Camlas after the explosion

"Significant damage" has been caused by an explosion in a garage, police have said.

Gwent Police said it received reports of an explosion at a garage in the Coed Camlas area of Pontypool, Torfaen, at about 11:10 BST on Monday.

The force said "significant damage" had been caused to a property and a cordon was in place.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service are also on the scene.

Image caption The ambulance service sent one ambulance and three vehicles from the Hazardous Area Response team to the scene

