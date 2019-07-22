Pontypool explosion: 'Significant damage' after garage blast
- 22 July 2019
"Significant damage" has been caused by an explosion in a garage, police have said.
Gwent Police said it received reports of an explosion at a garage in the Coed Camlas area of Pontypool, Torfaen, at about 11:10 BST on Monday.
The force said "significant damage" had been caused to a property and a cordon was in place.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service are also on the scene.