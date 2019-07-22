Image caption Police have cordoned off part of Coed Camlas after the explosion

"Significant damage" has been caused by an explosion in a garage, police have said.

Gwent Police said it received reports of an explosion at a garage in the Coed Camlas area of Pontypool, Torfaen, at about 11:10 BST on Monday.

The force said "significant damage" had been caused to a property and a cordon was in place.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service are also on the scene.