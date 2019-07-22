Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery

Swansea University has published its annual accounts, eight months after they were due.

The accounts for 2017-18 included concerns from auditors about a payment to the institution's former registrar.

The university said the accounts were delayed because of an "audit issue and our ongoing independent investigation".

The vice chancellor Richard Davies and the dean of the school of management Marc Clement, were among four members of staff suspended in November 2018.

A "qualified opinion" was issued by auditors PricewaterhouseCoopers, which means they have signed off the accounts but have some reservations.

They said the university had "identified certain irregularities" in the agreement that underpinned a payment to former registrar Raymond Ciborowski in March 2018 when he left the role.

A second concern related to "internal control procedures" which the university had reported to the Higher Education Funding Council for Wales (HEFCW).

The university said the investigation into the payment to its former registrar began in October 2018 and was then widened.

It looked at the university's role in plans for a £200m Wellness Village in Llanelli.

They strenuously deny any wrongdoing.

A Swansea University spokesman said the university is in a strong financial position.

"We will continue to work with HEFCW and with our key funders on these matters, but do not expect any long-term problem," he said.