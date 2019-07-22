Teachers in Wales set for 2.75% pay rise

Image copyright Getty Images

School teachers are set to get a pay increase of 2.75% in Wales with a 5% rise for entry level teachers earning the minimum.

The Welsh Government has taken over setting teachers' pay after the powers were devolved last summer.

The announcement follows the publication of the first report of the new Independent Welsh Pay Review Body which recommended a 2.4% rise.

The National Education Union said the rise put Wales in line with England.

Welsh Government Education Minister Kirsty Williams said she wanted to "continue to promote teaching as a profession of choice for graduates and career changers".

"That's why we're proposing an uplift to the minimum pay point for teachers by 5%, which will help us continue to attract high quality teachers to the profession," she said.

Last week, it was reported that teachers and school staff in England were set to receive a similar offer.

David Evans, of NEU Cymru, said he wanted assurances the increase would be "fully funded" by government so local authorities did not have to pick up any shortfall.

"That is a concern," he said.

The pay increases announcement in Wales is subject to an eight week consultation.