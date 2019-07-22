Image caption The Royal Welsh Agricultural Show is celebrating its 100th birthday

There could be "civil unrest" in rural Wales if the next prime minister takes a no-deal Brexit, it has been claimed.

The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) predicted protests, while NFU Cymru said it would not rule out campaigning to stop Brexit entirely.

Meat Promotion Wales warned the impact on farmers of leaving without a deal would be "off the Richter scale".

They were speaking at the start of the 100th Royal Welsh Agricultural Show in Llanelwedd, Powys.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove is set to attend, a day before the results of the Conservative Party leadership election are announced.

Both candidates - Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt - have made it clear they would take the UK out of the EU without a deal, if necessary.

Image caption The FUW has warned of "a possibility of some civil unrest" if there is a no-deal Brexit

There was "a possibility of some civil unrest" if that happens, according to FUW president Glyn Roberts.

"If the farming community have their backs against the wall, the only way they're going to get from there is fighting their way through," he added.

NFU Cymru president John Davies said it would "rule nothing out" in avoiding a no-deal Brexit.

He criticised politicians who had been "quick to dismiss our well-founded concerns as scaremongering".

'Worst possible timing'

Others argued leaving without a deal at the end of October was "the worst possible timing for farmers".

A new report, commissioned by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), Quality Meat Scotland and Meat Promotion Wales suggests exports to Europe, which is currently the destination for more than nine-tenths of overseas trade for Welsh producers, could fall by about 92%.

The report estimates this would lead to a 24% fall in the price of lamb at a time of year when thousands of lambs are coming on to the market every day.

Meat Promotion Wales' chairman Kevin Roberts is expected to say in a speech on the showground that research shows farming leaders would have to do all they can to avoid this scenario.

"We need a seamless and stable solution," he added.

Image caption Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths said there was a lot of concern about how Brexit might end

The prospect of the UK leaving without a deal is an "increasing probability" which is causing "a great deal of unrest", Welsh Government Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths said.

"We've said all along that there has to be a deal. We thought we were leaving at the end of March, people geared up for that and now we're asking companies to gear up again for the end of October," she added.

"It's so much uncertainty and clearly people are really very concerned."