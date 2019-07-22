Image copyright Cardiff Capital Region Image caption The Welsh Government said Cardiff's new bus and railway stations would "act as a vital gateway for investors and visitors alike"

Wales' busiest railway station will be "significantly" upgraded and a new station will link the west to the south, it has been announced.

UK Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said £58m would be spent on revamping Cardiff Central and West Wales Parkway would be built in Felindre, Swansea.

The move will also see journey times between Wales' two biggest cities cut by up to 14 minutes from December.

Mr Grayling said people in Cardiff "deserve a modern, accessible station".

The Department for Transport said the upgrades would ease crowding and congestion during peak periods.

Mr Grayling said: "This funding has the potential to deliver just that, ensuring more reliable, comfortable and faster journeys into and out of the capital."

Annual passenger numbers are predicted to rise from 12.7 million in 2016 to 32 million by 2043.

In total, £180m was needed to transform the wider area into a Metro Central transport hub, with the train station, new bus station and a coach station.

As well as £40m from Cardiff's city deal, the project was dependent on funding from UK and Welsh governments.

Welsh Secretary Alun Cairns added: "The way in which the station operates is not fit for purpose in terms of a modern day capital city.

"We are also committing to progressing plans for a West Wales Parkway station, which will deliver time savings of up to a quarter of an hour from Pembrokeshire to Cardiff and increase local connectivity around Swansea to provide greater opportunities for the whole of the Swansea Bay City region."

The West Wales Parkway scheme - estimated to cost about £20m - would be built on a line mainly used for freight and it is hoped it will cut the number of cars on the M4.

Mr Cairns said he was "really excited" about the project, adding it would connect communities that previously had limited access to rail links with Swansea, south Wales and Cardiff.

The Welsh Government said: "Being six times busier than any other railway station in Wales, Cardiff Central is in desperate need of investment to improve the experience for its users, to enhance its capacity and to future-proof it."