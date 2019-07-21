Cardiff St Mary Street murder probe after death
- 21 July 2019
A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a man in Cardiff city centre.
Police were called to St Mary Street at about 04:50 BST on Sunday following reports of an assault.
Officers are still in the area as well as the police helicopter with "significant" enquiries continuing, South Wales Police said.
The victim has not yet been formally identified and a number of city centre areas are cordoned off.