Image copyright Google Image caption Wrexham Maelor Hospital's water bill more than doubled to £45,000 a month

A hospital saw its water bill more than double after suffering a major leak, according to a report.

Wrexham Maelor Hospital was charged about £45,000 each month for an unspecified period last year, compared to its average bill of £20,000.

During the leak, the hospital used about 17,000 litres of water per month, instead of its average 8,000 litres.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCU) said work had been carried out to fix the issue.

Officials said the board's overall water bill went up to £1.67m in the 2018/19 financial year - an increase of 8% compared to the previous 12 months.

They added that £140,000 had been recovered through a sewerage rebate, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service

The board admitted the leak had taken some time to locate, adding: "Like any water leak that is subsurface, detecting and locating can take some resources and time to find."