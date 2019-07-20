A man has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm after an assault which left a man critically ill.

The 54-year-old remains in hospital after being attacked in High Street, Swansea on Thursday afternoon.

The man charged - a 61-year-old from Swansea - has been remanded in custody and will appear in court on Monday, South Wales Police said.

A man, 21, and a woman, 50 both arrested in connection with the assault - were released under investigation.