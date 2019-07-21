Cardiff's Llantrisant Road to shut for three weeks
- 21 July 2019
A road into Cardiff will be shut for three weeks for drainage works to be carried out.
Llantrisant Road will close in both directions between Heol Isaf and Heol St Y Nyll from 09:30 BST on 22 July.
The city council said the work had been planned for the summer holidays when traffic flow is lighter and plans are in place to minimise disruption.
There will be access for pedestrians and cyclists via a temporary bridge.