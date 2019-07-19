Wales

Residents warned as large fire breaks out at industrial estate

  • 19 July 2019

Residents have been warned to keep windows closed after a "large" fire broke out on an industrial estate.

South Wales Fire and Rescue service said crews from six stations were attending the fire in Rhymney, Caerphilly county.

They were called to the fire at a building on Maerdy Industrial Estate.

Gwent Police advised residents in Wellington Way and High Street to keep windows and doors shut.

