Cheltenham man admits spray-painting far-right graffiti on Senedd
A 19-year-old man has admitted to spray-painting the Senedd with far-right graffiti and the word "traitors".
Elliott Jasper Richards-Good, of Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, admitted 11 charges including displaying and possessing offensive material.
He also admitted spray-painting a swastika and "nazi zone" slogan in Grangetown, Cardiff.
Richards-Good was bailed by Cardiff magistrates and will be sentenced on 2 August.
The incidents took places between October 2017 and April 2018.
Richards-Good had been arrested by officers from the Wales Extremism and Counter Terrorism Unit (WECTU).