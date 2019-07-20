Image caption The crash happened at Langstone Court Road in Newport, just below the M4 motorway

An investigation has been launched after a maintenance worker died during the resurfacing of a road.

Emergency services were called to Langstone Court Road, Langstone, Newport, on Thursday morning.

A Health and Safety Executive spokesman confirmed it has launched an investigation alongside police officers.

"We are aware of a fatal incident, it relates to work and road maintenance work," he said.