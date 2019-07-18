Image copyright Google Image caption Magistrates at Caernarfon Justice Centre heard Geraint Siddall hid Lisa Roberts' underwear around her property

A landlord's son has admitted taking 30 pairs of knickers from his father's tenant and hiding them around her home.

Geraint Siddall, 33, was caught on camera sneaking into Lisa Roberts' property and removing underwear from her bedroom.

Ms Roberts, who has since moved out, said she felt "violated and distressed" and "absolutely sick to my stomach".

Magistrates in Caernarfon gave Siddall, who admitted harassment, an eight-week suspended sentence.

The farmer, of Bryn Hywydd, Newborough on Anglesey, was also ordered to pay £200 costs and handed a two-year restraining order.

Diane Williams, prosecuting, had urged magistrates to consider "the sinister nature and impact on the complainant" when sentencing.

Defending, Richard Williams said: "He has no rational explanation for this behaviour. He doesn't have an obsession with the injured party.

"He entirely appreciates this would have been an extremely distressing experience. He's very, very sorry for that."