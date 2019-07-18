Firefighters tackle Llanelli Dafen Chippy shop blaze
18 July 2019
About 30 firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a chip shop and a pub in Llanelli, Carmarthenshire.
Crews were called to the fire at the Dafen Chippy in Maescanner Road, Dafen, at about 14:00 BST.
The fire also affected a pub next door, the Bush Inn, on a row of terraced houses.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said there were no reports of any injuries, the fire is under control and the damping down process is beginning.