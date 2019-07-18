Image caption Cars will be allowed back onto Holywell High Street after a successful trial

Work will start to make a town's high street fit for vehicles after a successful trial period.

Last year Holywell High Street in Flintshire removed a traffic-free zone which had been in place since 1992.

Work will start in early August and finish by December, the council said.

In January, traders welcomed plans to re-open the main shopping street to vehicles. They had previously warned businesses could fold if the street remained as it was.

About £800,000 is needed to depedestrianise the road.

The council had submitted an unsuccessful bid to the Welsh Government town regeneration fund, and it will now be put to a ministerial decision.

Flintshire County Council said it would "progress" the scheme immediately due to deterioration of the road surface.