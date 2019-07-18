Fire crews are damping down after a "large" mountain fire, which caused a road to be closed.

People were advised to avoid the area around Sychnant Pass in Conwy county while emergency services dealt with the blaze overnight and on Thursday morning.

Sychnant Pass Road was closed and North Wales Police were also in attendance.

Local resident and farmer Gareth Wyn Jones tweeted: "Not sure the extent of damage or size of fire yet."

At its peak, North Wales Fire and Rescue had five crews at the scene.

Two crews remain and are damping down to make sure it does not reignite.