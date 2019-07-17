Image copyright EPA Image caption Christopher Kapessa's body was found in a river on 1 July

The mother of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found in a river has complained about how South Wales Police handled his death.

A discrimination complaint against the force has been lodged by anti-racism charity The Monitoring Group on behalf of Christopher Kapessa's mother, Alina Joseph.

Christopher's body was found in a river in Fernhill, Mountain Ash, on 1 July.

South Wales Police confirmed it has received a complaint.

Hilary Brown from Race Alliance Wales said: "It is unacceptable that South Wales Police within 24 hours of this incident were quick to imply that Christopher Kapessa's untimely death was an accident even before there had been a thorough investigation into the events and circumstances that lead to this tragedy.

"We call for a full police investigation into the death of Christopher as well as a full investigation into the failures of not only South Wales Police but other authorities who have also failed this family."

Suresh Grover, director of The Monitoring Group, said: "It's appalling that a black mother is forced to complain against an institution that should be helping her whilst she is at her most vulnerable grieving for her beloved son."

The force said an investigation into the death was continuing.

In response to the complaint, it said: "It has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct under the mandatory referral criteria.

"South Wales Police will co-operate fully with the Independent Office for Police Conduct."

Christopher's funeral will be on Friday at 10:30 BST at St Margaret's Church, Mountain Ash.