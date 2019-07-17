Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The University of South Wales has campuses in Cardiff, Pontypridd and Newport

Two more men have been arrested in connection with a data breach at a university.

South Wales Police are investigating after the University of South Wales, which has three campuses, referred the breach to the force on 30 May.

The two men, aged 28 and 29, have been released under investigation.

A 26-year-old man from Pontypridd, Rhondda Cynon Taff, now aged 27, was arrested last month in connection with the incident.

He has also been released under investigation.

A University of South Wales spokesperson said previously: "The University of South Wales has referred a limited data breach to South Wales Police.

"We have taken immediate action to secure the University's systems to ensure that there are no further breaches."