Dad who shook baby son to death jailed for nine years
- 17 July 2019
A father who shook his baby son to death has been jailed for nine years for his manslaughter.
Cody Rhys Williams-Jones was 15 weeks old when he died in December 2016 after suffering injures "similar to being thrown many feet from a vehicle".
Matthew Jones, 26, of Beaufort, Blaenau Gwent, had claimed he had accidentally dropped Cody while alone with him.
His trial at Newport Crown Court had heard Cody had 13 broken ribs and a fractured shoulder.