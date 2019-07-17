Image copyright Family photo Image caption Fflur Green was "beautiful" and "sweet", her family said

A woman who died in a two-car crash has been described as "beautiful" and "hard-working" by her family.

Fflur Green, 24, from Trawsfynydd, was a passenger in a car which crashed with another on the A487 near Gellilydan, Gwynedd, at about 22:00 BST on 11 July.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and North Wales Police is continuing its witness and dashcam appeal.

Her family said: "No words can describe this unbearable pain we are all going through."

"My beautiful, sweet, quiet, hard-working and talented little girl. Taken away from us way too soon. Fly high my darling angel. Mum loves you."

Sgt Raymond Williams from North Wales Police added: "She was clearly a much loved young woman.

"I would like to thank those witnesses who have already come forward, however we are aware of two vehicles which passed the scene of the collision and I am keen for both drivers to contact us."